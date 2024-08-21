Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Insider John Colgrove Sells 100,000 Shares

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $6,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,232,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Colgrove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $5,239,000.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00.

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.3 %

Pure Storage stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $70.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

