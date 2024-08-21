pzETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $52.22 Million (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, pzETH has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. pzETH has a total market cap of $52.22 million and approximately $88,148.72 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pzETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,096.19 or 0.05085198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 45,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 45,442.6974641. The last known price of pzETH is 3,046.97780282 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,162,093.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

