Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.00.

Northland Power Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NPI opened at C$22.30 on Monday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$26.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.