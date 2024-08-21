Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst L. Sahu now forecasts that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $164.25 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $137.95 and a 12 month high of $179.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.38 and a 200 day moving average of $153.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 720.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99,164 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

