Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Issued By HC Wainwright

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MediWound in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of MediWound from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

MediWound Stock Down 1.7 %

MediWound stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.81. MediWound has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 7.8% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

