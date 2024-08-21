Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Tyler Technologies, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tyler Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Tyler Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $7.11 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $576.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $530.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.82. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $593.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.46, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total value of $2,891,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,736.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,840.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total value of $2,891,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,736.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,173,368 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

