Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Cut by Analyst

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.82. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $34.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $9.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $10.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $41.24 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMP. Argus raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $433.94 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $449.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.