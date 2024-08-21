Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Century Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Century Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 9,742.41%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPSC. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of IPSC stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $141.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 256,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 191.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 192,915 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

