Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.31. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $125.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.