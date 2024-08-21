Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Increased by Analyst

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for LM Funding America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.30). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LM Funding America’s current full-year earnings is ($3.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LM Funding America’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.45) EPS.

LM Funding America Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ LMFA opened at $2.85 on Monday. LM Funding America has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

