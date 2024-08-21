Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Cardinal Health in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.45.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAH opened at $108.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $37,393,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,502,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 267,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,008,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $10,567,059. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

