Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Raised by Noble Financial

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SKYX Platforms in a research report issued on Thursday, August 15th. Noble Financial analyst P. Mccann now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SKYX Platforms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 260.53% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

SKYX opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. SKYX Platforms has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -2,809.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SKYX Platforms by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in SKYX Platforms by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in SKYX Platforms by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 286,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 52,680 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

