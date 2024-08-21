QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $174.76 and last traded at $173.68. 2,149,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,314,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

