QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 1,108,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,172,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

QuantumScape Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,463,892.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,713.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,196,772 shares of company stock worth $7,021,688. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

