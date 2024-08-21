QUASA (QUA) Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $164,767.94 and $3,264.50 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198617 USD and is up 4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,826.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

