Radio Caca (RACA) Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $56.86 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,879,555,113 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

