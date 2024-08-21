RB Global (TSE:RBA) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.06

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$114.06 and last traded at C$113.86, with a volume of 34513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$113.62.

The company has a market cap of C$21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $1.602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In other RB Global news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.96, for a total transaction of C$230,563.20. In other news, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.41, for a total value of C$643,280.00. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.96, for a total transaction of C$230,563.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,857 shares of company stock worth $1,330,234. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

