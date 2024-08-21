Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.5%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.19 and last traded at $60.26. Approximately 494,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,054,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Get Realty Income alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

