RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $263.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $244.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.35 and its 200 day moving average is $226.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $246.85.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 38.92 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2,235.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

