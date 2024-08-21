Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAACFree Report) – Stifel Canada dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAAC opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 67.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 122,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 18.2% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

