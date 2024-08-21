Research Analysts Set Expectations for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.24.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$26.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.57. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.45 and a 52-week high of C$39.73.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$253.47 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently -671.43%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

