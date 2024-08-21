ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of ResMed worth $15,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ResMed by 196.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $3,107,803.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $93,299,516.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $3,107,803.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $93,299,516.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,049 shares of company stock worth $20,122,695. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.76. 254,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,557. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $231.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.74.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

