Reviewing Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) and SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH)

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) and SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro and SRIVARU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro -238.49% -40.89% -27.75% SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of SRIVARU shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Cenntro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro $26.08 million 1.70 -$54.20 million N/A N/A SRIVARU $42,538.00 103.11 -$11.43 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cenntro and SRIVARU’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SRIVARU has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cenntro.

Risk and Volatility

Cenntro has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRIVARU has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cenntro and SRIVARU, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro 0 0 0 0 N/A SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SRIVARU beats Cenntro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

