RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Shares Up 5.1%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 182,199 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 95,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

