Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.79% from the company’s current price.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 25.24, a current ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 3,484.86%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 7,589.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 450,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 444,212 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth $2,851,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,576,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 325,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 175,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

