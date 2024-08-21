Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 3%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.50 and last traded at $60.31. 511,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,677,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Roku Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Roku by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 835.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

