Ross Stores (ROST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Ross Stores has set its Q2 guidance at $1.43-1.49 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $5.79-5.98 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ross Stores to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ross Stores stock opened at $147.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $153.06.

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

