Roth Capital Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH)

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PSQ in a report released on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for PSQ’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PSQ’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of PSQ in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

PSQ Stock Down 2.8 %

PSQ stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. PSQ has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of PSQ

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PSQ in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in PSQ in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in PSQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

