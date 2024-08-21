Roth Mkm Trims Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Target Price to $5.10

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $5.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s current price.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

SVM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 486,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,678. The company has a market capitalization of $833.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.26. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

About Silvercorp Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,952 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 994,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.