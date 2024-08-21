Roth Mkm Trims Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Target Price to $5.10

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $5.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s current price.
SVM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 486,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,678. The company has a market capitalization of $833.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.26. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.39.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
