Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $112.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.46. The firm has a market cap of $159.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.