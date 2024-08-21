Saga 1-Day Volume Hits $27.82 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Saga token can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002088 BTC on major exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $126.87 million and $27.82 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Saga has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,026,559,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,694,263 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,026,559,625 with 99,694,263 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.25499255 USD and is down -5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $29,262,187.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

