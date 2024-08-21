Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $558,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after buying an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $131,456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MetLife by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 29.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,133,000 after purchasing an additional 485,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
MetLife Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE MET traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.54. 536,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $79.34.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.
MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
MetLife Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
