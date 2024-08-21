Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,063.75.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $9.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,995.85. 98,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,623. The stock has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $2,029.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,708.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,634.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

