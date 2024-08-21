Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Argus upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,261,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 23.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Sanofi by 8.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,122,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after acquiring an additional 165,256 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 27.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 187,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

