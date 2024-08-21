Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $7.23

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.52. Sasol shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 47,578 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Sasol alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sasol

Sasol Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Sasol by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 62.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 7.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 148.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.