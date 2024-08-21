Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.16

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.16 and last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 564886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 325,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,819,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after purchasing an additional 142,388 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

