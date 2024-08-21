Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. 464,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,076. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

