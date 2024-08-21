Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,227,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the previous session’s volume of 249,654 shares.The stock last traded at $35.17 and had previously closed at $35.09.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

