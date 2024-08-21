Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.05

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $53.04, with a volume of 516525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

