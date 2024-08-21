SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $258,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after purchasing an additional 823,520 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,002 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,454,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,577,000 after buying an additional 477,682 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.21. 138,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,282. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.24. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,567,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.