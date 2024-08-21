SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,588 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 3,138,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,454,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

