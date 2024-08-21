SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,342 shares of company stock worth $2,173,668. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.1 %

CI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.32. The stock had a trading volume of 82,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,010. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.