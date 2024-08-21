SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $529,000 Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $794,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 242.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.3% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.13. 605,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.