SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $543,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.94. 775,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,153. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

