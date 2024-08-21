SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 157,175 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 144,761 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE D traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.39. 345,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,606. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.64.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

