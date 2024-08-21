SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 418 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.5 %

Sysco stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 289,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average of $75.96.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.