SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $117,599,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,051,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,217. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of -386.57 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.20 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.