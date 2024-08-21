SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $117,599,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,051,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Zscaler
In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Zscaler
Zscaler Price Performance
NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,217. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of -386.57 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.20 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
