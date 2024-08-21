Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.83 and last traded at $34.92. 132,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,912,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Semtech Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The firm had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 83.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Semtech by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

