Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.77 and last traded at $106.67. Approximately 286,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 949,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.28.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.37.

Shake Shack Trading Up 4.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,860,974.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $92,476.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,667.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,534. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

