Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Decreases By 7.9%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 460,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Trading Up 60.9 %

OTCMKTS CADLF opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Cadeler A/S has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $5.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

